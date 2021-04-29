Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Announces Earnings Results

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.97, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Meritage Homes updated its FY 2021 guidance to 13.750-14.750 EPS.

Meritage Homes stock opened at $95.81 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.05. Meritage Homes has a twelve month low of $49.39 and a twelve month high of $117.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MTH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Meritage Homes from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Meritage Homes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.56.

In other Meritage Homes news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 3,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.83, for a total value of $302,837.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,810 shares in the company, valued at $4,726,132.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director R. Odell Michael sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total transaction of $451,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,497 shares of company stock worth $1,387,103 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

