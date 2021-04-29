Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Announces Earnings Results

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2021

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.97, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Meritage Homes updated its FY 2021 guidance to 13.750-14.750 EPS.

Meritage Homes stock opened at $95.81 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.05. Meritage Homes has a twelve month low of $49.39 and a twelve month high of $117.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MTH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Meritage Homes from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Meritage Homes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.56.

In other Meritage Homes news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 3,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.83, for a total value of $302,837.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,810 shares in the company, valued at $4,726,132.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R. Odell Michael sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total transaction of $451,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,497 shares of company stock worth $1,387,103 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Earnings History for Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH)

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit