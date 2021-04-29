Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) Given New $68.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $48.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CASH. Zacks Investment Research cut Meta Financial Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. B. Riley increased their target price on Meta Financial Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of CASH traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,181. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.23 and a 200 day moving average of $38.54. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Meta Financial Group has a 52 week low of $13.09 and a 52 week high of $51.02.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.27. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 19.66%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 8.23%.

In related news, insider Brett L. Pharr sold 2,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $108,457.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,868.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brett L. Pharr sold 685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $30,859.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,909.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,028 shares of company stock valued at $225,557. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,259,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,104 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 8,481 shares during the last quarter. Brookside Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,881,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Meta Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,069,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

