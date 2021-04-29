Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.13 million. Methanex had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS.

Shares of MEOH traded down $3.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 622,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,434. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.39 and its 200-day moving average is $38.35. Methanex has a 52-week low of $12.65 and a 52-week high of $49.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.34 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MEOH shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Methanex from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Methanex from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James set a $50.00 target price on shares of Methanex and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Methanex from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Methanex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

