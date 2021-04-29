Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OUKPY has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Metso Outotec Oyj in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a report on Monday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Metso Outotec Oyj in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Metso Outotec Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OUKPY stock opened at $6.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.88. Metso Outotec Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $6.84.

Metso Outotec Oyj provides sustainable technologies, end-to-end solutions, and services for minerals processing, aggregates, and metals refining industries in Finland, Europe, North and Central America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company operates through three segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals.

