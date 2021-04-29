MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Short Interest Update

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a growth of 206.7% from the March 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

MFM remained flat at $$6.88 on Thursday. 49,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,470. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $5.72 and a one year high of $6.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.65.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 65,489 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 14.7% during the first quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,278 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 64,719 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,657 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 116,164 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 5,680 shares during the last quarter.

About MFS Municipal Income Trust

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

