MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Apr 29th, 2021

Shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $39.00. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH currently has a buy rating on the stock. MGM Growth Properties traded as high as $35.91 and last traded at $35.88, with a volume of 4413 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.36.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 97,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 6,668 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 113.6% in the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 14,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 7,854 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 40,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 8,850 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 40,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 18,155 shares during the period. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a current ratio of 7.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.92 and its 200 day moving average is $31.70.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.27). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 7.35%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is presently 84.98%.

About MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP)

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

