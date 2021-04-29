Michael Warren Buys 1,000 Shares of Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust (LON:HSL) Stock

Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust (LON:HSL) insider Michael Warren purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,253 ($16.37) per share, for a total transaction of £12,530 ($16,370.53).

LON HSL traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,236 ($16.15). 220,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,990. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,184.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,035.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.87. Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 665 ($8.69) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,264 ($16.51). The firm has a market cap of £923.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94.

Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust Company Profile

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

