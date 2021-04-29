MicroBitcoin (MBC) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. During the last seven days, MicroBitcoin has traded 9.8% higher against the dollar. MicroBitcoin has a market cap of $1.80 million and $274.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MicroBitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002453 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004637 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000142 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.72 or 0.00118948 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 48,015,783,231 coins and its circulating supply is 47,958,344,687 coins. MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MicroBitcoin’s official website is microbitcoin.org

