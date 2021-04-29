Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Increased to $290.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MSFT. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $280.93.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of MSFT opened at $256.02 on Wednesday. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $171.88 and a fifty-two week high of $263.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $245.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.12, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,697,996,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Microsoft by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,099,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,369,178,000 after purchasing an additional 8,865,366 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Microsoft by 5,330.8% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 5,357,196 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,791,000 after acquiring an additional 5,258,551 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,306,979 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,413,478,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in Microsoft by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,838,092 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,633,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.