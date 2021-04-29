Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.21 EPS

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($1.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $425.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE MAA traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $155.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 556,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,982. The stock has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 55.93 and a beta of 0.66. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a fifty-two week low of $102.23 and a fifty-two week high of $157.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $147.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 62.60%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Scotiabank raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.36.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total value of $99,139.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,680,730.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total transaction of $101,190.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,087 shares in the company, valued at $10,702,860.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,632 shares of company stock worth $2,142,710. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.