MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.80 Per Share (NASDAQ:MOFG)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in a report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.80 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.70.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.

Shares of MOFG stock opened at $30.90 on Thursday. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $33.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.81 million, a P/E ratio of 147.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.54. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 1.45%.

In other news, Director Kurt R. Weise sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $61,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,556,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,615 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,090,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,720,000 after buying an additional 57,335 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 532,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,036,000 after buying an additional 5,578 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 258,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,324,000 after buying an additional 61,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 162,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 78,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.87% of the company’s stock.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

