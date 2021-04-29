Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.60.

Several analysts have recently commented on MIST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright began coverage on Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

Shares of MIST traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.92. The stock had a trading volume of 348 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,744. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 4.20. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.41 and a 1-year high of $11.40.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.28. On average, research analysts forecast that Milestone Pharmaceuticals will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,836,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,305,000 after acquiring an additional 93,000 shares during the last quarter. 51.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes etripamil for the treatment of cardiovascular indications. It is developing etripamil, a novel channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada, as well as for the treatment of atrial fibrillation, angina, and other cardiovascular indications.

