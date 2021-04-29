Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, an increase of 123.1% from the March 31st total of 506,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 863,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

MLND has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Millendo Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Millendo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 13th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Millendo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.67.

Get Millendo Therapeutics alerts:

MLND stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.12. 36,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,346. The company has a market capitalization of $21.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.83. Millendo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $3.64.

Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts forecast that Millendo Therapeutics will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Millendo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Millendo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Millendo Therapeutics by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 557,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 22,107 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Millendo Therapeutics by 355.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 464,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 362,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Millendo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 41.11% of the company’s stock.

Millendo Therapeutics Company Profile

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Millendo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millendo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.