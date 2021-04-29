MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MINISO Group Holding Limited is a retailer offering design-led lifestyle products. MINISO Group Holding Limited is based in GUANGZHOU, China. “

Get MINISO Group alerts:

Separately, CICC Research started coverage on MINISO Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an outperform rating on the stock.

NYSE:MNSO traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.38. 500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 916,807. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.52. MINISO Group has a 1 year low of $17.98 and a 1 year high of $35.21.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $352.14 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that MINISO Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Infini Master Fund purchased a new stake in shares of MINISO Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MINISO Group in the 4th quarter worth $264,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MINISO Group in the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in MINISO Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MINISO Group in the fourth quarter worth $700,000.

About MINISO Group

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

Featured Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MINISO Group (MNSO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MINISO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MINISO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.