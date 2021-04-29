Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Shares Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 124.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRTX. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 2,326.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,653 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 13.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 59.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 5,491 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $768,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 14.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 94.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MRTX opened at $160.42 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $171.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.47. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.36 and a 12-month high of $249.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of -20.83 and a beta of 1.64.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.21 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRTX. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $257.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.57.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, COO Daniel Faga sold 1,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.38, for a total value of $260,469.20. Also, Director Maria E. Martinez sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.54, for a total value of $1,526,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,975 shares in the company, valued at $2,233,851.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 427,685 shares of company stock worth $77,860,736 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

