Mirror Protocol (MIR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $600.94 Million

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 29th. Mirror Protocol has a market cap of $600.94 million and approximately $24.10 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirror Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $10.04 or 0.00018718 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.26 or 0.00067589 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $158.19 or 0.00294843 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004342 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $608.30 or 0.01133808 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00027058 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $390.30 or 0.00727481 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53,888.02 or 1.00442216 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Coin Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,840,945 coins. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . Mirror Protocol’s official website is eth.mirror.finance . Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

