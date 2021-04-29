Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Trading 0.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (mIAU)

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. During the last week, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust coin can currently be purchased for about $17.28 or 0.00032205 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a total market capitalization of $37.80 million and approximately $54,198.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.26 or 0.00067589 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.19 or 0.00294843 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004342 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $608.30 or 0.01133808 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00027058 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $390.30 or 0.00727481 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,888.02 or 1.00442216 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Profile

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 2,187,868 coins. The official website for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

