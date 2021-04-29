Mirrored Netflix (mNFLX) Trading Up 0.4% This Week

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. In the last week, Mirrored Netflix has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored Netflix has a market cap of $33.39 million and $211,442.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Netflix coin can currently be purchased for $510.89 or 0.00965222 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored Netflix alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.48 or 0.00063253 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $148.23 or 0.00280049 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004518 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $583.35 or 0.01102123 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00025993 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $372.10 or 0.00703005 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52,887.79 or 0.99920150 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored Netflix Profile

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 65,358 coins. Mirrored Netflix’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored Netflix is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Netflix’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Netflix

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Netflix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Netflix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Netflix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.