Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.25 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.24% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “THE MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP is a bank holding company which operates and manages its banks, long-term credit banks, specialized securities companies and other companies which the Company may own by law as its subsidiaries, and engages in business appertaining to the management and operation of such companies. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Mizuho Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of MFG stock opened at $2.87 on Thursday. Mizuho Financial Group has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mizuho Financial Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JNB Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 0.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

