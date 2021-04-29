Mizuho Raises Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target to $101.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $92.00 to $101.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FANG. Truist Financial upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Johnson Rice downgraded Diamondback Energy from an accumulate rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $49.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $46.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.74.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $83.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $88.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.76.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.65 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 23.09%.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $146,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,178,401.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,815 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $273,000. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 28,322 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 47,264 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

