Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Sells $2,582,850.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.19, for a total transaction of $2,582,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,614,597 shares in the company, valued at $278,017,457.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Stephen Hoge also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, April 13th, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.62, for a total transaction of $2,199,300.00.
  • On Monday, April 5th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.63, for a total transaction of $2,652,600.00.
  • On Wednesday, March 24th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total transaction of $685,350.00.
  • On Friday, March 12th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $670,200.00.
  • On Monday, March 15th, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,000.00.
  • On Tuesday, February 23rd, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total value of $2,206,200.00.
  • On Friday, February 12th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $925,000.00.
  • On Wednesday, February 3rd, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.46, for a total value of $3,149,200.00.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $178.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.56. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.01 and a twelve month high of $189.26. The company has a market capitalization of $71.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.30, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The firm had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3948.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $234.00 target price (up previously from $208.00) on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. SVB Leerink reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,461,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at about $587,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Moderna by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 158,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,582,000 after buying an additional 12,842 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,807,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

