Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.43 Per Share

Analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) will report earnings of $3.43 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Molina Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.26. Molina Healthcare reported earnings of $4.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $12.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.70 to $13.51. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $15.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.90 to $16.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Molina Healthcare.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share.

MOH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $267.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.27.

In other news, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total value of $183,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.44, for a total value of $82,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOH. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 0.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 0.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

MOH stock traded up $5.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $253.77. The company had a trading volume of 363,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,808. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $238.91 and a 200 day moving average of $219.42. Molina Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $151.40 and a fifty-two week high of $261.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

