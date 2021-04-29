Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Price Target Increased to $68.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MDLZ. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.13.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.80. 202,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,060,683. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.48 and its 200-day moving average is $57.10. The company has a market cap of $85.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Mondelez International has a fifty-two week low of $48.77 and a fifty-two week high of $61.87.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

In related news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $1,449,362.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,659,806.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 56,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $3,093,432.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,866 shares in the company, valued at $707,758.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock worth $125,594,725. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 10,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

