Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Price Target Increased to $68.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mondelez International’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.13.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Shares of MDLZ opened at $61.05 on Wednesday. Mondelez International has a 52-week low of $48.77 and a 52-week high of $61.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.48 and its 200-day moving average is $57.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $86.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 51.01%.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 184,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $10,220,889.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,191.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $1,449,362.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,611 shares in the company, valued at $4,659,806.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,258,915 shares of company stock worth $125,594,725 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 496.0% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.