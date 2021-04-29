Monness Crespi & Hardt Raises Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Price Target to $125.00

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) had its price target boosted by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $91.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

CROX has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $104.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $99.40.

CROX traded up $1.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.22. 29,680 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,205,421. Crocs has a twelve month low of $19.98 and a twelve month high of $102.85. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.94, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.41.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.61. Crocs had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The business had revenue of $460.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crocs will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crocs news, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 11,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.21, for a total transaction of $905,625.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,784,225.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total transaction of $823,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,112,767.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,016 shares of company stock worth $4,942,725. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Crocs by 4,370.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,961 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 23,425 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Crocs by 365.8% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,041 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 10,241 shares during the last quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC bought a new stake in Crocs during the first quarter valued at $11,000,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Crocs during the first quarter valued at $645,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Crocs during the first quarter valued at $875,000. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

