Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Monroe Capital Corporation is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company focused on providing financing primarily to lower middle-market companies in the United States and Canada. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation through investments in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and unsecured debt and equity investments. Monroe Capital Corporation is headquartered in Chicago. “

Get Monroe Capital alerts:

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Monroe Capital in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCC opened at $10.67 on Tuesday. Monroe Capital has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $10.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $227.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.35 and a beta of 1.43.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 million. Monroe Capital had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a positive return on equity of 14.44%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Monroe Capital will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.37%. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.42%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRCC. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Monroe Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,386,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Monroe Capital during the third quarter worth $713,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $593,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 388.2% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 67,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 53,417 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.56% of the company’s stock.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. It also provides financing primarily to buyouts in lower middle-market companies.

Further Reading: Holder of Record

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monroe Capital (MRCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monroe Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monroe Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.