Montecito Bank & Trust Buys 112 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DTE. First Command Bank bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DTE opened at $136.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $92.39 and a 12-month high of $141.98. The company has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.77 and its 200-day moving average is $125.66.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 11.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 2,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total transaction of $297,311.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total transaction of $124,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,833 shares in the company, valued at $978,498.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DTE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and set a $139.00 price objective (up previously from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DTE Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.93.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

