Montecito Bank & Trust Grows Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2021

Montecito Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 181.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,691 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 673.8% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CARR opened at $44.49 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.43 and a fifty-two week high of $45.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th.

CARR has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Vertical Research raised Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Carrier Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays raised their price target on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.87.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Read More: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit