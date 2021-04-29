Montecito Bank & Trust Grows Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Montecito Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 181.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,691 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 673.8% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CARR opened at $44.49 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.43 and a fifty-two week high of $45.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th.

CARR has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Vertical Research raised Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Carrier Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays raised their price target on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.87.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

