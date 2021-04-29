Montecito Bank & Trust Purchases 536 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PEG. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $67.50 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.94.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $309,537.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 6,087 shares of company stock valued at $380,694 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

PEG opened at $62.40 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $43.87 and a one year high of $64.15.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 19.74%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 62.20%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

