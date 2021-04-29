Montecito Bank & Trust Sells 1,749 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Montecito Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 35.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,749 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,799,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,378,000 after buying an additional 41,922 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,362,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,282,000 after buying an additional 1,304,250 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,988,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,522,000 after buying an additional 51,174 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,335,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,770,000 after buying an additional 127,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 745,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,228,000 after buying an additional 27,830 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $106.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.39. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

