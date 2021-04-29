Monticello Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Monticello Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 26.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,805 shares during the quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter worth $971,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter worth $3,903,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter worth $484,000. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter worth $200,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

BATS:JPST remained flat at $$50.76 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,052,059 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.73 and a 200-day moving average of $50.78.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.