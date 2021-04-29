Monticello Wealth Management LLC Has $3.10 Million Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Monticello Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 67,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,987 shares during the period. Monticello Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $3,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 14,235.6% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,843,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,152,000 after buying an additional 1,830,554 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 52,576.3% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,513,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,518 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,063,000. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,837,000. Finally, Pacific Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,637,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.89. The stock had a trading volume of 5,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,359. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.05 and a fifty-two week high of $46.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.52.

