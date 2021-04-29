Monticello Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Monticello Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 974.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,044,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,469,000 after buying an additional 2,761,300 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,713,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,028,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,933,000 after buying an additional 462,943 shares during the last quarter. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,765,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 188.0% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 567,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,625,000 after buying an additional 370,158 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO remained flat at $$51.30 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,943. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.37. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $51.24 and a 52-week high of $51.72.

