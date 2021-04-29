Monticello Wealth Management LLC Purchases 59,422 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Monticello Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 97.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 120,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,422 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Monticello Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Monticello Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $13,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 24,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,017,000. Boltwood Capital Management increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 25,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after buying an additional 10,595 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the period.

Shares of MBB traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $108.63. 8,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,888,915. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.10 and a fifty-two week high of $111.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.54 and its 200 day moving average is $109.62.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

