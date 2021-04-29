Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Buys 74 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,140 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,715,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 34.7% in the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,141,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $523,751,000 after acquiring an additional 810,000 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 397.1% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 777,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,167,000 after purchasing an additional 620,695 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 886.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 544,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,011,000 after buying an additional 489,338 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,480,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $364,412,000 after acquiring an additional 360,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRC stock opened at $182.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $92.13 and a fifty-two week high of $184.10.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. This is a boost from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.77%.

Several research analysts recently commented on FRC shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.72.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

