Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Buys Shares of 1,771 Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,771 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 102,334 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,088,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,280 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 711,798 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $84,086,000 after acquiring an additional 6,837 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in Medtronic by 3.8% during the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 4,940 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDT opened at $131.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.08, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.49 and a 200 day moving average of $115.58. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $87.68 and a fifty-two week high of $131.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDT. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.30.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

