Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Cuts Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC reduced its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 46.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,976 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,745 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1,600.0% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Intuit from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Intuit from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $418.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Intuit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.65.

INTU opened at $415.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $397.93 and its 200-day moving average is $375.19. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $258.30 and a 52-week high of $423.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total transaction of $148,286.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares in the company, valued at $90,030.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,268.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

