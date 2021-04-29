Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Has $4.78 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 42.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,128 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,667 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Capital Management LP increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $91,014.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,244.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank lowered Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Tigress Financial raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $56.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $233.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.86. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.85 and a 52 week high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.18%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

