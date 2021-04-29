Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Has $665,000 Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC reduced its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 960.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in PerkinElmer by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 967,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $124,177,000 after purchasing an additional 414,825 shares during the period. Palmer Knight Co lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 45,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,386 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the first quarter worth $1,950,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 2,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.07, for a total transaction of $301,052.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,292.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on PKI. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PerkinElmer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.93.

Shares of PKI stock opened at $133.89 on Thursday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.71 and a 52-week high of $162.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 12.74%. PerkinElmer’s quarterly revenue was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

