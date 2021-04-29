Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Raises Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 13,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778 shares during the period. Professional Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 227,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,527,000 after buying an additional 3,884 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Novartis by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 77,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 62,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. 9.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Novartis in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.50.

NYSE:NVS opened at $86.82 on Thursday. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $77.04 and a 52 week high of $98.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.58. The company has a market capitalization of $198.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.02). Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $12.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.