Moody’s Co. (MCO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.62 on June 10th

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.62 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th.

Moody’s has increased its dividend payment by 47.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Moody's alerts:

Shares of Moody’s stock traded up $3.13 on Thursday, reaching $323.17. The stock had a trading volume of 7,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,173. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $306.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. Moody’s has a 1 year low of $235.13 and a 1 year high of $340.16.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Moody’s will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total value of $135,843.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,064,288.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,144 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.84, for a total value of $318,992.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,850.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,118 shares of company stock worth $4,771,584. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.33.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.