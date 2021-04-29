Morgan Stanley Boosts Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Price Target to $45.00

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RPTX. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repare Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a top pick rating on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.20.

Get Repare Therapeutics alerts:

Repare Therapeutics stock opened at $33.10 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.23. Repare Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $21.45 and a 12-month high of $46.44.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Repare Therapeutics will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Repare Therapeutics news, CEO Lloyd Mitchell Segal sold 5,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $192,975.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPTX. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Clough Capital Partners L P lifted its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 280,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,638,000 after buying an additional 79,200 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $440,000. 64.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada. The company use its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Repare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.