Morgan Stanley Grows Stock Holdings in Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 703,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,822 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Retail Properties of America were worth $6,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPAI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Retail Properties of America by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,606,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462,832 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Retail Properties of America by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,743,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,236 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Retail Properties of America by 3,496.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,061,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,665 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Retail Properties of America by 1,116.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 319,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 293,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Retail Properties of America in the fourth quarter valued at $1,495,000. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Retail Properties of America stock opened at $11.82 on Thursday. Retail Properties of America, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.01 and a 52-week high of $12.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.93 and a beta of 1.68.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 1.48%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a positive change from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.93%.

RPAI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Retail Properties of America from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Retail Properties of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.80.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

