Morgan Stanley Has $6.03 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,853 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 2.35% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $6,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 4th quarter worth $857,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,350,000. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,485,000.

NYSEARCA SPGP opened at $85.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.99. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a one year low of $47.36 and a one year high of $85.77.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.