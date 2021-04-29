Morgan Stanley Has $6.14 Million Stake in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) by 396.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 295,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235,818 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Veritiv were worth $6,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRTV. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Veritiv during the fourth quarter worth about $2,607,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Veritiv by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,939,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,321,000 after buying an additional 86,902 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Veritiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,267,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Veritiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,098,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Veritiv by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 229,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after buying an additional 44,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Veritiv alerts:

Shares of VRTV stock opened at $42.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $673.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.91 and a beta of 2.03. Veritiv Co. has a 52 week low of $8.03 and a 52 week high of $49.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.87 and a 200-day moving average of $26.32.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $2.63. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter. Veritiv had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. Analysts anticipate that Veritiv Co. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Veritiv from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

In other Veritiv news, Director Stephen E. Macadam purchased 5,000 shares of Veritiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.49 per share, with a total value of $197,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,482.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Veritiv Profile

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment provides custom and standard packaging solutions.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veritiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.