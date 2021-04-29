Morgan Stanley Has $6.34 Million Stock Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,343 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $6,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 17.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 335,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,712,000 after purchasing an additional 49,393 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 6,423 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $202,000.

In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 23,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $952,632.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,067,144.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John E. Major sold 1,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total value of $45,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,058 shares in the company, valued at $1,469,538.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,720 shares of company stock valued at $6,541,358 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $53.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.91, a PEG ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $20.36 and a 12 month high of $58.38.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $107.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.33 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 11.31%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LSCC shares. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Monday. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.56.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

