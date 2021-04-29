Morgan Stanley Raises e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Price Target to $31.00

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ELF has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Truist increased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. e.l.f. Beauty currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.90.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ELF opened at $30.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.17 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.24 and its 200-day moving average is $24.08. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52-week low of $12.10 and a 52-week high of $31.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.49.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $88.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 67,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $1,485,711.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 20,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $632,597.40. In the last quarter, insiders sold 504,373 shares of company stock worth $13,598,316. 15.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $882,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,824,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $474,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $470,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 911,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,963,000 after purchasing an additional 133,191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.