Morgan Stanley Raises Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,469 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.06% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $6,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $605,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 386,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,819,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 389,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,373,000 after purchasing an additional 83,619 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 22,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:BFAM opened at $155.16 on Thursday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.23 and a 12 month high of $182.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.15, a PEG ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $377.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.48 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 10.63%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on BFAM shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays raised their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.25.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.82, for a total value of $494,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,259 shares in the company, valued at $10,920,808.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David H. Lissy sold 24,890 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.05, for a total transaction of $4,506,334.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 208,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,770,107.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,696 shares of company stock worth $8,037,730. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

