Morgan Stanley Raises NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Price Target to $72.00

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NextEra Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.83.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $77.09 on Monday. NextEra Energy has a 12 month low of $55.65 and a 12 month high of $87.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.17 and its 200 day moving average is $78.03.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 9,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $741,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,598,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $8,970,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 192,680 shares of company stock worth $14,718,893. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 45,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,511,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 1,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 38,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,632,000 after acquiring an additional 9,159 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. 19.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

