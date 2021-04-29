Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY)

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

KIGRY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of Kion Group stock traded down $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $26.00. 21,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,302. Kion Group has a 52 week low of $11.09 and a 52 week high of $27.03. The company has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

KION GROUP AG is a holding company, which engages provision of industrial trucks, warehouse technology, relates services and supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Trucks and Services; Supply Chain Solutions; and Corporate Services. The Industrial Trucks and Services segment encompasses forklift trucks, warehouse technology and related services, including complementary financial services.

